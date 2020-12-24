Gucci Mane’s has had a pretty great 2020, but nothing beats this: On Wednesday, the Atlanta rapper and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, announced the birth of their first child, Ice Davis. They delivered the news on their respective Instagram pages, with Gucci posting an elegant picture of his wife and a caption that read, “My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you Mrs Davis.” Keyshia shared a similar picture with the caption, “He’s here!!!!!!!!!!” while writing his name, birth date, weight, and a #ThankYouLord hashtag. She added, “OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT.”

Gucci and Keyshia first announced the pregnancy back in August over Instagram posts, with Gucci proclaiming that “life is great.” His wife’s message fell on the humorous side of things, with her writing, “I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics.” The birth comes three years after the couple tied the knot at a luxurious ceremony in Miami. Ice Davis will join the children the couple have from previous relationships; Gucci has a 12-year-old son while Keyshia has three children.

