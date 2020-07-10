Gucci Mane’s new venture with Atlantic Records is off to a strong start after the release of his new label compilation So Icey Summer. Rather than releasing a straightforward solo album for his first project of 2020, Gucci instead uses the project as a launching pad for his artists like Pooh Sheisty, Foogiano, and Ola Runt.

The latter two join Gucci and Memphis trap neophyte Key Glock in the video for “Lifers,” the latest single from the compilation project. The video sees the quartet of rappers performing in front of a primary-colored fleet of luxury trucks as color-coordinated dance teams shake and wiggle next to the autos. Secondary sequences for the younger rappers find Foogiano rapping to the camera as a kidnapping goes on behind him and Key Glock flexing in front of a few muscle cars.

The reception for So Icey Summer is pretty impressive, considering Gucci started off the new venture criticizing Atlantic for being “polite racist.” After he apologized, though, it was off to the races, putting his young artists in prime position to succeed as stars in their own right.

Watch Gucci Mane’s “Lifers” video featuring Key Glock, Foogiano, and Ola Runt above.

So Icey Summer is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.