Gucci Mane And Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Big Booty’ Video Features A Lot Of Twerking

Last week, Gucci Mane recruited Megan Thee Stallion to assist him on his new song “Big Booty,” an ode to plentiful posteriors. Now the two have shared a video for the track, and as might have been expected, there is a lot of twerking involved. The pair are flanked by dancers showing off their assets, and Thee Stallion herself even gets some twerking in, while atop a literal stallion.

On the song, which is built on a sample of 2 Live Crew’s “Hoochie Mama,” Mane makes it clear where his preferences lie, rapping on the hook, “Tell the skinny hoes to point me where the thick hoes at / He want a flat booty b*tch, I’m not with all that.” Meanwhile, Thee Stallion takes pride in herself with lyrics like, “Man, I make this sh*t look easy, I ain’t tryin’, I just be me / I ain’t never met a ho I felt like I had to compete with.”

This is the first time Mane and Thee Stallion have teamed up on a track, but it’s not the first time they’ve appeared on a release together: They were both on the recent Control The Streets, Volume 2 compilation album. Mane was on “Intro” with Migos and Lil Yachty, while Thee Stallion joined Quavo and City Girls for “Pastor.”

Watch the “Big Booty” video above.

