Gucci Mane Teases A Rowdy New Video With 21 Savage

If you were wondering where Gucci Mane has been all this year you wouldn’t be alone or remiss. The prolific Atlanta trap pioneer was the original rapper from the Big Peach to put out way too much music to keep track of, with successors like Futue, Migos, and Young Thug picking up that torch in recent years, despite Gucci himself never really putting it down himself. Yet, in 2020, he’s been relatively quiet; the last mixtape he dropped was the Christmas project East Atlanta Santa 3 and he hasn’t dropped a single or even a feature verse yet this year.

That may change soon, if his recent social media posts are any indication. He recently posted a behind-the-scenes teaser of what looks like a video shoot with none other than 21 Savage, another Atlanta trap star who has been MIA for much of 2020. The two stand in front of a camouflage-painted truck with a squad of supporters and pretty women bopping along in the truck’s bed while a classic-sounding Gucci verse blares over a sound system. There’s no telling what the song might be or where it might end up — Savage has been working on a follow up to his Savage Mode mixtape series, while Gucci himself is past due for a new release, given his self-enforced semi-annual release schedule — but it’s equally likely to end up on a project from either. No matter when or where it comes out, it will likely receive a warm welcome, if for no other reason than it means two of Atlanta’s favorite stars are back in the game after extended absences.

Watch Gucci Mane’s preview of his new video with 21 Savage above.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.