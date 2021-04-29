Gucci Mane Announces The Release Date Of Surprise Album, ‘Ice Daddy’

Last year, Gucci Mane introduced the world to the roster of his record label, The New 1017, with the So Icy Gang Vol. 1 compilation, foregoing a new album release for himself for the first time since 2016. While that time wasn’t exactly lost — So Icy Gang Vol. 1 slingshot group members Foogiano and Pooh Shiesty into stardom — Gucci’s making up for anyway, announcing the surprise release of his first solo full-length since 2019, Ice Daddy. The project is apparently named in honor of the recent birth of Gucci’s son with Keyshia Ka’oir, who appears on the project’s cover and is listed as executive producer.

Although Gucci didn’t release a solo project in 2020, he was far from idle. Not only did he write a new book, The Gucci Mane Guide To Greatness, he also guest-starred on a number of tracks from up-and-coming artists, lending them his coveted cosign, including Mulatto (“Muwop“), Rico Nasty (“Don’t Like Me” with Don Toliver), and Lakeyah (“Poppin“), as well as his own artists, Big Scarr (“Ballin’ In LA“) and Pooh Shiesty (“Ugly“). He also patched things up (sorta) with his former rival, Jeezy, in a Verzuz battle that saw them perform their hit “So Icy,” for the first time in a decade.

Ice Daddy is due 4/30 on The New 1017 / Atlantic. Get it here.

