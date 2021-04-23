Young Thug’s YSL Records collective finally came through with their long-awaited Slime Language 2 compilation last week. It boasted a number of contributions from some of music’s biggest names like Drake, Travis Scott, Future, Kid Cudi and Meek Mill while seeing some of the YSL acts like Lil Keed, Gunna, Unfoonk shine as well. One of the most popular tracks from the album is “Solid,” a song that features Drake, Gunna, and Young Thug.

In a recent sit-down with Billboard that debuted hours after The Call Of Duty: Warzone season three trailer premiered, which Gunna and Thug appear in, the former explained how the Slime Language 2 collaboration came together and shared his thoughts on the Ski Challenge.

“Drake had originally sent me the song for his album and I did it and we was vibing with it for a minute,” Gunna said in the interview about “Solid.” “But then his album didn’t come out and I was still vibing with it, and I’m like ‘Sh*t bro, I wanna put it on Slime Language 2. Let’s put slime (Thug) on it.’ And he was like extra with it and we did, and that’s how that came together.”

As for the Ski Challenge, which sees celebrities and fans alike make skiing motions as Thug and Gunna’s “Ski” collaboration plays in the background, Gunna sees the song reaching great heights because of the challenge. “I feel like [‘Ski’] is like an everybody song so I feel like it’s going to reach everybody,” he said. “You know how many people in the world? I feel like it’s going to keep getting bigger over the years.”

