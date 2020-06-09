Gunna And Lil Keed Dodge Gunfire At Their Recent Music Video Shoot

Social media is a buzz with chatter about Gunna‘s recent video shoot, where a gunman opened fire and sent bystanders scurrying. In a video that appears to have been shot by a crew member, Gunna can be seen performing in front of a dirt bike and its rider as another rider cruises around on an ATV in the background. Gunshots can be heard coming from off-camera and the assembled crew members hit the jets as the shots continue.

Gunna himself returned to social media shortly afterward, posting his typical ‘fit pics from his home studio and writing, “I had 99 problems I just scratched yo hoe off the list. #DontBelivetheCap”

Meanwhile, another attendee, Gunna’s fellow Atlanta trap rapper Lil Keed, also posted some stills of his own from the video shoot, seemingly suggesting that all went well before or after the gunshots derailed everything and promoting the video, “Fox 5,” writing that it’s coming “soon.”

Gunfire marred another recent Atlanta video shoot last week when a 15-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet on the set of YFN Lucci’s upcoming video. Gunna and his fellow ATLiens may want to stick to shooting their videos inside the house for a while — the way Gunna performed his livestream concert to benefit the family of George Floyd.

See videos and pictures from Lil Keed and Gunna’s video shoot above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.