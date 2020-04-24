Gunna Previews A Song With Pop Smoke From His Upcoming Album

Before his untimely death earlier this year, Brooklyn drill rapper Pop Smoke had become a highly-sought feature for rappers who wanted to get in on the ground floor of his seemingly inevitable rise to stardom. Fortunately, he was able to collaborate with at least a few of them before he passed, including Atlanta trap rap favorite Gunna, whose new album Wunna has been in the pipeline for a 2020 release for a while.

During a recent livestream on Instagram with his fans, Gunna decided to preview a few songs from Wunna, including his collaboration with Pop Smoke. Unfortunately for fans, he cuts the song off before revealing too much of the track, but it finds Pop crooning on the chorus, an atypical sound for the usually gruff 20-year-old. Take a listen below.

Gunna himself has become an in-demand guest for much of the rap game as well. Within the last few months, he’s appeared on tracks with Young Thug (“Quarantine Clean“), Nav (“Turks” with Travis Scott), and Lil Uzi Vert on the feature-filled Luv Vs. The World 2. He also dipped his toe into the drill sound with former Pop Smoke rival Casanova on the latter’s “So Drippy” before kicking off his own album’s promo campaign with “Skybox.”

Watch Gunna preview his collaboration with Pop Smoke above.