Gunna Used Pusha T And Pharrell To Make A Hilarious ‘Pushin P’ Joke

Gunna is having quite the year so far. The rapper released his third album, DS4EVER, earlier this month and it debuted at No. 1, becoming his second chart-topping album. He’s also responsible for one of the biggest social media trends so far this year with “Pushin P,” his song with Future and Young Thug. Thanks to celebrities and brands like Chloe Bailey, IHOP, Future, Young Thug, the Memphis Grizzlies, Nike, Wingstop, Kim Kardashian, and more, the “Pushin P” trend has gone big.

Gunna sees Pusha T & Pharrell at the Kenzo Fashion show in Paris for #PFW pic.twitter.com/ojnXWzufKt — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) January 23, 2022

Gunna seems to be enjoying the success he’s having, as evidenced by a recent video featuring himself, Pusha T, and Pharrell. In it, Pusha and Pharrell are seated next to each other while Gunna records with his phone. Gunna zooms in on Pusha and says “Push” before zooming in on Pharrell to say “P.” He then pans the camera back and forth between Pusha and Pharell while saying “Push and P,” sounding a lot like “Pushin P.” Gunna starts laughing, as do Pusha and Pharell themselves. So at least someone is having a good 2022.

You can watch the clip in the video above.

