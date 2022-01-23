Gunna kicked off the year with his third album DS4EVER, which featured collaborations with Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Yung Bleu, Chloe Bailey, and more. However, when it was released, a song between Gunna and Drake was missing. Thankfully, that track, “P Power,” which was previously titled “P*ssy Power,” eventually arrived a week later. During a recent interview with Complex’s Jessica McKinney, Gunna explained what was behind the delay.

“I originally sampled Donna Summer,” Gunna said about the song, which samples the legendary singer’s 1976 song “Could It Be Magic.” “I don’t even know her, because I’m so young. But she was a legend and her estate couldn’t get back in time for my album.” The sample within Gunna and Drake’s collaboration was eventually cleared and released with a deluxe edition of the album.

The delayed release of “P Power” may have helped propel DS4EVER to the top, as it edged out The Weeknd’s Dawn FM to give Gunna his second No. 1 album. Gunna has also promoted the album with videos for “Livin Wild,” “Pushin P,” and “Life Of Sin.”

You can read Gunna’s full interview with Complex here.

DS4EVER is out now via 300 and Atlantic. You can stream it here.

