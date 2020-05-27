Gunna and Wheezy take an intergalactic space trip in the video for “Rockstar Bikers & Chains,” the latest single from Gunna’s new album, Wunna. With imagery inspired by Michael and Janet Jackson’s groundbreaking “Scream” video, Gunna and his producer Wheezy rock out in a gleaming spacecraft. Although their dance moves don’t come close to their inspirations’ — although that’s nothing to be ashamed of — they make up for it with some flashy props of their own — including a flamethrower guitar straight out of Mad Max Fury Road wielded by Wheezy.

“Rockstar Bikers & Chains” is the latest single from the Wunna promo run, which also included the Jamaica-set video for the title track and lead single “Skybox,” as well as a pair of Young Thug collaborations, “Dollaz On My Head” and “Quarantine Clean,” which doesn’t appear on the album. The latest video certainly puts the focus back where it needs to be after Gunna accidentally posted one to his Instagram Story that depicted the rapper during an awkward moment that had fans concerned for his well-being. Hopefully, he’ll stick to music videos for the duration of the promo run.

Watch the “Rockstar Bikers & Chains” video above.

Wunna is out now on Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment. Get it here.

