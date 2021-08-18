Gunna has spent most of the year teasing the release of his next album, Drip Season 4., which will be the first installment in the rapper’s trademark series, which started in 2013. So far he had yet to share a single from it. That changed on Wednesday with the release of “9 Times Outta 10.”

The track, which boasts production from Taurus, finds Gunna flaunting his winning ways and bragging about his ability to make money and stay ahead of the competition, even when they try to bring him down. The single is also accompanied by a video that shows the bright and dark moments of the rapper’s life.

Drip Season 4 will be Gunna’s first full-length release since he dropped Wunna last spring. The album, which had features from Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and more, became one of the most popular hip-hop releases of 2020. Gunna also appeared a few times on YSL’s compilation album Slime Language 2, which was released earlier this year.

Recently Gunna collaborated with Polo G for “Waves” and Lil Tecca on “Repeat It.”

You can watch the video for “9 Times Outta 10” above.

