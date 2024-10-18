Since accepting a plea deal in connection to the YSL RICO case, Gunna’s public image has taken a hit.

For some rap fans, they vow to never support him again. But the dozens of sold tour dates (Wun Of Dem Nights Tour, The Bittersweet Tour, The Gift and The Curse shows), millions of streams (One Of Wun and A Gift And A Curse), and recent collaborations with Big Sean, Offset, and Normani proves that he will be just fine without them. Still, every now, and then you need to have a pep-talk with your self in the mirror. Gunna’s latest Turbo-produced single, “Him All Along” is that confidence-boosting chat put to music.

“They was tryna stunt my growth, I was steady chasin’ my goals / N****, why you watchin’? I’m grown, n**** can’t take my throne / Goin’ through the motions, stay strong, he done been him all along / Look at all this money we done grown, lot of different places I done flown,” he raps.

This is just the sort of reassured Gunna fans want to hear especially with set to kick off his Wun Of Dem Nights Tour tomorrow in Washington, DC.

Listen to Gunna’s new single “Him All Along” above.