Gunna Worries Fans By Doing A Whippit On Instagram Live

Rap and rappers are often criticized for the (erroneous) perception that they glorify drug use — at least in comparison to other genres — but usually, the references are confined to alcoholic beverages and copious amounts of weed. On the harder end of the spectrum, there are narcotic cough syrups and opiates like percocet, xanax, and other anti-anxiety medications or painkillers, but with even arguably the biggest proponents of drug use in hip-hop slowing their use, it looks like there are fewer examples to support the rap drug use argument than ever.

However, that hasn’t stopped one rappers from trying to find new ways to get high. YSL Records rapper Gunna, whose mentor Young Thug once found the most original way to imbibe lean, worried fans when apparently did a whippit — a nitrous oxide charger — during an Instagram Live session. Folks have inhaled nitrous oxide for recreational use for a long time, but in general, the visibility of the drug isn’t that high. While nitrous isn’t inherently toxic, long-term use can have serious side-effects and the drug can be habit-forming. In addition, the canisters used for food applications like whipped cream (like the one being used by Gunna) can have industrial byproducts in them, increasing the danger.

gunna really hopped on live did a whippet and dipped… pic.twitter.com/yiU7OpwQMt — gabe (@gabehassn) May 25, 2020

Fans who witnessed the video had varied reactions, from observing the potentially hazardous side effects of prolonged use to cracking jokes about the creative direction on his new album, Wunna.

Gunna in couple months pic.twitter.com/wxBJ1V0rt4 — 380k+ goons on ig @fat.luigi (@yslwinrar) May 25, 2020

bruh gunna back at it again this shit fr needs to stop pic.twitter.com/XVCayqVI0m — gabe (@gabehassn) May 25, 2020

gunna and thugger doing whipits like it’s cool or some shit stresses me out pic.twitter.com/NKpoBYyzCD — 𝕮𝖆𝖎𝖙𝖑𝖞𝖓 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖊 (@hodge_caitlyn) May 25, 2020

gunna entire team all just high off the whippits the creative direction for wunna makes a lot more sense now — rarifaviitzme (@BroOngod) May 25, 2020

Thug and gunna out here doing whippets which means there’s gonna be a whole wave of underground rappers looking like this pic.twitter.com/IaEFTyeaX0 — DIRT MAN (@dirtlamud) May 25, 2020

While using nitrous oxide to get high isn’t super fatal — only a handful of deaths occur each year — the recent overdoses of rappers like Juice WRLD, Mac Miller, Lil Peep, and others have highlighted the dangers of drug use for hip-hop fans. Maybe Gunna and those around him can learn from those examples and find more constructive ways to enjoy their free time. At least, they could keep off social media and out of the view of impressionable young fans.

Watch Gunna’s concerning video and see fans’ worried responses above.