Gunna And Yak Gotti’s ‘Wunna Flo’ Video Is A Big-Time Flex

All things considered, it’s been a good year for Gunna. His new album, Wunna, enjoyed a No. 1 debut on top of the charts, and he has been active in promoting the record (and its deluxe edition). He continues to ride the Wunna train today as he drops off a fresh visual for “Wunna Flo” (not to be confused with the album’s title track, “Wunna,” which previously received a video of its own). In the clip, as Gunna has tended to do this album cycle, the rapper (alongside the song’s guest, Yak Gotti) shows off his lavish lifestyle by dancing around his private jet, counting stacks of cash while sitting on top of fancy cars, and more.

Gunna has kept busy since releasing Wunna. On the album’s release day, he gave a special livestream performance, which he dedicated to George Floyd. He later appeared on Pop Smoke’s deluxe album and put out a deluxe record of his own, an expanded version of Wunna. He also recently celebrated his 27th birthday and got lavish gifts from his hip-hop friends.

Watch the “Wunna Flo” video above, and revisit our review of Wunna here.

Wunna is out now via YSL Records/300 Entertainment. Get it here.