Looking to share a project for the second straight year, Gunna has been teasing his upcoming album, Wunna, since the beginning of 2020. Originally slated for a February release, the album was delayed — most likely to give his ATL counterpart Lil Baby an uninterrupted rollout with his My Turn album. Getting things back in order, Gunna shared the album’s first single, “Skybox,” in early March. With a release date in place, he now returns with the album’s title track, a laid back tune with a soothing instrumental that’s complemented by Gunna’s relaxing vocal rhythm.

The new single arrives days after he revealed the release date for Wunna would be May 22. Heading down to Jamaica to work on the album as well as shoot its trailer, the video depicts Gunna receiving some words of wisdom from a resident of the country. Per the album trailer, Gunna also revealed that the album would feature a guest appearance from Nechie, as well as production from Turbo, Wheezy, Taurus, and Keyz.

The single follows Gunna’s recent collaborations which include “Turks” with Nav and Travis Scott, “Quarantine Clean” with Young Thug, and “Heatin Up” with Lil Baby.

Check out “Wunna” in the video above.

Wunna is out 5/22 via YSL and 300.