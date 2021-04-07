At the end of 2020, Gwen Stefani marked her official comeback with the playful song “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.” The song’s video saw the singer calling back to her early aughts heyday by showcasing her most iconic outfits — but she was just getting started. Last month, the singer followed-up with her rhythmic track “Slow Clap” and this week, Stefani announced she has asked Saweetie to join in on a remix.

Stefani and Saweetie’s “Slow Clap (Remix)” video is set to arrive Friday, and the two are already getting fans excited. Stefani shared a few teasers that show the duo’s friendly chemistry. One snippet gives fans a close-up look at both Stefani and Saweetie’s bejeweled acrylic nails and another shows them playing a hand-clapping game on set.

Saweetie is the latest celebrity that Stefani has recently cosigned. Ahead of the anticipated collaboration, Stefani praised Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single “Drivers License” as “a light in the dark” and was tapped by Dua Lipa to hop on a club-ready remix of the singer’s Future Nostalgia track “Physical.”

Of course, Saweetie’s remix arrives on the heels of news that she and Quavo have broken up. The rapper broke the news last month, claiming that Quavo had been unfaithful to her during their relationship. Following reports of their split, a video surfaced that showed Saweetie and Quavo getting into a physical altercation over a suitcase in an elevator. The video is reportedly being reviewed by the LAPD and Saweetie recently came forward to claim the incident happened over a year ago.

