It’s official; Saweetie and Quavo are no longer relationship goals. The “Best Friend” rapper confirmed that she and her Migos beau have broken up after a day of wildly circulating rumors. The rumors began when the two unfollowed each other on Instagram and Twitter, prompting speculation from fans that their seemingly perfect relationship had taken a setback.

Saweetie explained the reasons for the split in a tweet, accusing Quavo of infidelity. It’s unknown if the incident in question is related to prior rumors about Quavo cheating on her. “I’m single,” she verified. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

A second tweet provided more context, establishing that the breakup had been coming for some time. Saweetie wrote, “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽 — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

Quavo hasn’t tweeted since March 7, when he promoted a Foot Locker partnership, and his last Instagram post is a shot from Migos’ appearance on Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards from four days ago. All hope may not be lost, though; his partner-in-rhyme Offset was also accused of cheating in the past, nearly losing his wife Cardi B a few times over the last three years, but Cardi and Offset still seem to be going strong.

