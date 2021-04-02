The last project Lil Tjay delivered came not too long ago with 2020’s State Of Emergency. It was the follow-up to his debut album, True 2 Myself. Now, to begin the second quarter of 2021, Tjay has emerged with his sophomore album, Destined 2 Win.

One of the eye-catching songs on the project is a collaboration between him, Tyga, and Saweetie for a track titled, “Move.” The bouncy effort sees the Bronx rapper lusting over hypnotizing dancers that stand before him. Tyga and Saweetie, who have both made a career out of songs that ideal for strip club personnel, join Tjay to echo similar sentiments.

Destined 2 Win arrives with features from 6lack, Polo G, Five Foreign, Toosii, Offset, and Moneybagg Yo. The project received a great promotional boost thanks to Tjay’s “Calling My Phone” single with 6lack as it debuted on No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the highest-charting single for both acts.

He kept up the momentum with “Headshot” and “Born 2 Be Great,” using the latter track to announce the new album. The full-length also comes after the rapper was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, weapons, grand larceny to close out 2020.

Listen to “Move” in the video above.

Destined 2 Win is out now via Columbia Records. Get it here.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.