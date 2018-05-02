Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Haley Heynderickx’s stunning 2018 debut album I Need To Start A Garden is led by opening track “No Face,” a gentle and simply lullaby that, at just two minutes long, leaves you wanting more while also accomplishing what it set out to do. Now she’s shared a new video for the song, and it’s equally straightforward, featuring a silhouette of Heynderickx’s profile and subtle, interpretive dance-like hand movements.

Heynderickx says the song was inspired by a classic Japanese animated movie: “Stemmed from the idea of a Miyazaki character of the film Spirited Away, ‘No Face’ represents a soul in no-man’s-land. The song is an odd ramble written after witnessing a bar fight in Portland based on racial discrimination.” As for the video, director Evan James Atwood says, “Haley and I wanted a silhouette for simplicity to complement the song. Shooting it surrounded by these plants, the palo santo, and the energy, it came together naturally in one take. We both loved how we tapped into the heart of the song itself — capturing the emotion so strongly.”

Watch the “No Face” video above, and revisit our interview with Heynderickx here. Heynderickx also just announced a US headlining tour for this summer, so check out all of her upcoming tour dates below.