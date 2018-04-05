Haley Heynderickx released her debut album, I Need To Start A Garden, back in March, and during her shows in support of the stunning record, she’s played some songs that didn’t appear on the album, such as “Simple Song.” She played it during the RX showcase we hosted in Los Angeles, and in a Folkadelphia session with Philadelphia radio station WXPN on February 11, Heynderickx also played the track. Now, that the audio of that session has been uploaded, a good-quality recording of “Simple Song” has found its way online for the first time.

The song is as it says it is: It’s a simple track, possibly more so because of the environment in which it was recorded, but in its current iteration, it features Heynderickx picking away at an electric guitar, her singing like a bird, and that’s about it over two-and-a-half minutes. The session also features I Need To Start A Garden track “The Bug Collector,” as well as a cover of Townes Van Zandt’s “Rex’s Blues,” which here gets a stripped-down treatment similar to her performance of “Simple Song.”

Listen to all three songs above, and revisit our interview with Heynderickx here. There is also video of the sessions available, and that can be watched here.