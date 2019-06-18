Miley Cyrus starred in a recent episode of Black Mirror, in which she played a pop star who struggled with mental health issues and was tightly controlled by her authoritarian manager. The “Nightmare” singer Halsey found the episode jarring for a particular reason: Halsey noticed that Miley Cyrus’s character was eerily similar to herself.

Halsey noted that she often wears wigs similar to Miley’s character Ashley O. On top of that, Halsey’s given name is also Ashley. The pop singer tweeted after the uncanny realization.

“Black Mirror episode about a popstar named Ashley with colorful hair. Existential crisis: Engage,” said Halsey.

Black Mirror episode about a popstar named Ashley with colorful hair. Existential crisis: Engage. — h (@halsey) June 16, 2019

Fans were also freaked out by the similarities between Halsey and Ashley O. One fan gave a side-by-side comparison of Halsey’s video for her single “Ghost” and Ashely O’s music video in the episode.

Miley Cyrus’s Black Mirror character opted to sing several renditions of a Nine Inch Nails songs. The first song, “Head Like A Hole,” was re-worked with NIN frontman Trent Reznor’s blessing to become “On A Roll.” The song even has its own accompanying music video. Ashley O also covers Nine Inch Nail’s hit “Right Where It Belongs,” for which Cyrus shared a full studio version.