Halsey may be the musical guest for tonight’s episode of SNL, but it looks like she’s dead set on proving she can do anything and everything the show demands, including showing off her comedic chops in a sketch with show veterans Cecily Strong and Melissa Villaseñor.

In the sketch, the three women play pink-clad sorority pledges, forced by their elder sisters to terrorize a bar full of unsuspecting patrons on karaoke night while giving a performance of 4 Non-Blondes’ “What’s Up.” The pranks range from pushing a plate of perfectly good food on the floor to giving away a “racist” macaw, all while they return to the stage every so often to keep up the tune. Halsey more than holds her own, pouring a hot cup of coffee in one patron’s lap, while also showing off her musical chops on the 1992 hit.

Halsey’s second performance found her showing off an even wider range of talents, painting a giant portrait on the floor upside down while singing her parts on the Benny Blanco song “Eastside.” The singer-actor-painter looked right at home at Studio 8H, which makes sense, considering she was there just a few months ago to perform alongside Lil Wayne. During that performance, she also had Lil Wayne design a tattoo for her, which she subsequently got inked.