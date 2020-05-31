Getty Image
Halsey Described Being Tear Gassed And Hit With Rubber Bullets While Protesting In LA

While we’ve heard statements from the likes of Beyonce, Cardi B, Rihanna, and more, other celebrities have stepped out into protests in cities all across the country to fight for social justice following the death of George Floyd. J. Cole took to his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina to walk alongside protestors.

Chika did the same in Los Angeles but was later arrested for “failure to disperse” despite sharing a video that showed her attempt to help others do just that. Another artist who also had their peaceful protest disturbed was Halsey as she detailed her experiences following her protest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Posting a series of pictures to her Instagram story the caption throughout the pictures read:

We were peaceful, hands up, not moving, not breaching the line. They opened fire of rubber bullets and tear gas multiple times on us. Citizens who were not provoking them. Most of us were simply begging to have empathy. To reconsider. To consider humanity and our nation’s history and future. They opened fire multiple times. I was hit twice. Once by pellets and once by shrapnel. We were gassed repeatedly for hours. The frontline did not relent. I will be returning. Have courage.

Halsey would later send out a pair of tweets confirming that she was not arrested during the protest while reminding her followers that “MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY. DONATE TO BAIL ORGS!!! I AM CURRENTLY.”

Screenshots from Halsey’s Instagram story that detail her experiences while protesting can be found below.

