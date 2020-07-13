Hamilton is one of the biggest musicals in Broadway history, and it truly has transcended the stage and continues to do so. A filmed version of the musical recently started streaming on Disney+, and it spawned a successful cast recording album. In fact, the Hamilton album is currently doing better than ever, even though it was released nearly five years ago: Hamilton now sits at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, which makes it the highest-charting Broadway cast recording album in over half a century.

The last cast recording to reach the top two of that chart was the original cast album of Hair, which topped the chart for 13 weeks in 1969, 51 years ago. The previous chart peak for Hamilton came on the July 2, 2016 chart, where it reached No. 3. This was shortly after the 2016 Tony Awards, where the musical took home 11 awards, including Best Musical.

This week also marks the album’s 250th week on the Billboard 200, and it hasn’t left the chart since debuting at No. 12 on October 17, 2015. That’s the most time a cast album has spent on the chart since the highlights edition of the original London cast recording of The Phantom Of The Opera, which spent 331 weeks on the chart between 1990 and 1996.

