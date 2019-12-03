Post Malone And Billie Eilish Will Headline Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival In 2020

Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to headline the 11th edition of Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama in May 2020. The oceanside festival is set for May 15 through May 17, featuring six stages, beach access, stage-side swimming pools, and a wildly eclectic lineup of artists which also includes Cage The Elephant, Illenium, Juice WRLD, Kane Brown, Lana Del Rey, and Marshmello. Tickets go on sale Monday, December 9, with pre-sale tickets available this Friday, December 6.

The artist lineup is being billed as “arguably the biggest yet” and also includes performances from some of the biggest names and rising stars in music. Doja Cat, Dominic Fike, Jhené Aiko, Louis The Child, Megan Thee Stallion, Omar Apollo, Raveena, RL Grime, Snakehips, T-Pain, Tove Lo, and more are listed as performers.

Among other activities, the festival touts a full-sized roller rink, a hammock beach, beach volleyball, and yoga. Tickets range from $299 general admission to VIP tickets starting at $1,099. The fest also offers payment plans, while American Express users will have access to the pre-sale. More information can be found at hangoutmusicfest.com.

Some of the artists listed above are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.