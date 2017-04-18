Getty Image

To herald the coming of his debut solo album, former One Directioner Harry Styles was the subject of a massive profile in Rolling Stone. The piece — written by former Rolling Stone contributor and Almost Famous director Cameron Crowe — lets Styles hold forth on a wide range of subjects from his year away from 1D to celebrity relationships. But Styles saves his most passionate defense for his teen girl fans, canonizing himself as the patron saint of poptimism and lashing out at anyone who would belittle the tastes of young women.

“Who’s to say that young girls who like pop music -– short for popular, right? –- have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy?” he asked. “That’s not up to you to say. Music is something that’s always changing. There’s no goal posts.”

Styles was also fully aware that history was on his side in this argument.

“Young girls like the Beatles,” he continued. “You gonna tell me they’re not serious? How can you say young girls don’t get it?”

Finally, he closed the argument with the facts about who these girls are and who they will be.

“They’re our future,” he said. “Our future doctors, lawyers, mothers, presidents, they kind of keep the world going. Teenage-girl fans – they don’t lie. If they like you, they’re there. They don’t act ‘too cool.’ They like you, and they tell you. Which is sick.”

No matter what the album containing “Sign Of The Times” (sigh) sounds like, I think we can all agree that Harry is already beating Zayn.