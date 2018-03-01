Orienteer

Helena Deland’s entrancing new EP, From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I & II, is a collection of pieces that capture her graceful versatility as a singer and songwriter. The 4-track EP showcases the Montreal-based singer/songwriter’s mastery of composing complex, tranquil, almost tragic harmonies, as well as zestier and springier tunes.

In tracks like “Take It All,” Deland spellbindingly confronts the issue of deception in relationships and the way in which it gradually festers. In “Perfect Weather for a Crime,” it’s easy to visualize her sneering glare as she sings the otherwise upbeat, bassy song. And the closing track, “Body Language,” divulges Deland’s confessional, confused desire for intimacy.

About the EP, Deland stated:

I went back to the studio last summer to record all the pieces I had written in the last five years. It has become a series of fragments that have in common the idea of the relationship, the feeling of being often completely lost in the company of others.

You can stream the EP on Stereogum in its entirety before its release. From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I & II will be released tomorrow. Check out her tour dates below.

03/02 – Montreal, QC @ Sala Rossa

03/03 – Toronto, ON @ Smiling Buddha

03/13-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW