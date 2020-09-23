This past Sunday, HER performed a cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” during the “In Memorium” segment of the 2020 Emmy Awards. The Grammy award-winning singer effortlessly performed the track while delivering an impressive guitar solo. It turns out that the guitar she used was not just any old guitar. In fact, the Stratocaster is a part of HER and famous guitar label Fender’s new partnership, making her the first Black female artist to receive one of their guitars.

The guitar is shaped with an alder body and a Chrome Glow finishing, one that’s a new iridescent color for Fender. The Stratocaster guitar comes with a custom plate that’s engraved with HER’s artwork and flaunts Fender’s Vintage Noiseless pickups, which should give users a clean, well-defined tone. The guitar also favors most hand sizes, as it comes equipped with modern oval “C”-neck shape. HER’s Stratocaster guitar is available now on the Fender website and is currently priced at $1,099. She spoke about the instrument in a press release:

Fender was the reason I began playing guitar. My father taught me how to play my first blues scale on a mini black-and-white Strat®, so it’s absolutely surreal I have partnered with Fender to design my own Signature Stratocaster®. As an artist, I find that my most personal thoughts make the most relatable music. By designing a Stratocaster® with a color, shape and sound that is one-hundred-percent my own, my hope is that other young women and players from all backgrounds feel inspired to pick up this guitar, tap into their thoughts, and create amazing music

Check out pictures of HER’s new Stratocaster guitar below. You can learn more on Fender’s website here.