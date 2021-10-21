Nearly fives years after she made her debut with her first EP, H.E.R. Volume 1, HER finally released her first full-length album, Back Of My Mind, back in June, with features from Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, Cordae, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller. Now four months later, she’s dropped the video for one of its stand-out tracks, “For Anyone.” It’s a simple one, finding the singer getting comfortable in her studio while she gets lost in the soothing and warm sounds of the record.

The video arrives as HER is currently in the middle of her Back Of My Mind Tour. The shows feature Tone Stith as her opening act for a string of performances that lasts just under three weeks. So far she’s held performances in Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts, with stops in Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Illinois, and Michigan remaining. Next year, HER will join Coldplay on their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, which runs from March to September 2022

Elsewhere, HER recently joined Kane Brown for their collaboration “Blessed & Fire” and recruited Lil Durk to remix her “Find A Way” track with Lil Baby.

Back Of My Mind is out now via RCA Records. Get it here.

