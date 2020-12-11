HER has kept fans patiently waiting for her upcoming official debut album, which will hopefully arrive at some point in the early months of 2021. As the wait continues, the Cali-born singer takes a break from the upcoming body of work to provide an angelic contribution to Disney’s upcoming Safety film with “Hold Us Together.” The song is a shooting effort that sees HER offering praise and love towards a figure in her life that is her protector. She labels them as her “light” and her “guide” as a choir of singers stand behind her to elevate her proclamations.

Safety is a biographical-sports drama that is based on the life of Ray McElrathbey, a young man who dreams of making it to the NFL, but must achieve that goal while fighting through various obstacles in his life. The film is available now on Disney+. As for HER, the single is her seventh of the year, joining “Damage” and “Comfortable” which are the two best-performing songs out of the 2020 releases. She also took her talents to Saturday Night Live last month where she delivered silky-smooth performances of “Damage” and “Hold On.”

Annother hihglight moment for HER this year came when she became the first Black female artist to receive her own signature Fender guitar.

Listen to “Hold Us Together” above.