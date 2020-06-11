When it comes to the civil unrest in the US at the moment, some artists have made their voices heard through their work. HER is now one of them: She kicked off her iHeartRadio Living Room Series set with a new song, “I Can’t Breathe.” The soulful track is heavy, as HER sings on the chorus, “I can’t breathe / You’re taking my life from me / I can’t breathe / Will anyone fight for me?”

Introducing the song and her performance overall — which took place at a Brooklyn recording studio with a full band — she said:

“I really want to recognize all of the people across various communities that are promoting justice and equality and peace and passion. We need that unity right now, so this first song is called ‘I Can’t Breathe.’ Just by the title, you know that it means something very painful and very revealing, and I think it’s necessary. These lyrics were kind of easy to write because it came from a conversation of what’s happening right now, what’s been happening, and the change that we need to see. I think music is powerful when it comes to change and when it comes to healing, and that’s why I wrote this song, to make a mark in history. And I hope this song does that.”

Watch HER’s full performance above.