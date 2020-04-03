As the global pandemic continues to spread and many find themselves out of work, several musicians are stepping up and providing financial support. Lizzo provided free lunch to hospital workers across the country, DJ Khaled donated over 10,000 surgical masks to healthcare works, Taylor Swift dropped $3,000 to fans in need, and Rihanna and Jay-Z donated $2 million to relief funds. Now, Grammy-winning R&B crooner HER is making sure her entire team can rest easy by offering months of financial support.

HER’s generosity was publicized by her supporting vocalist Ajanee Hambrick, who shared a post on social media. In the caption, Hambrick detailed the singer’s financial support: “Today This BOSS just blessed her whole team With some COVID 19 funds to help us through the next few months I’m not talking about alil bag for groceries!” Hambrick wrote. “SHE JUST BLESSED EVERY LAST ONE OF US! THANK YOU sis!”

Hambrick continued that those who have the financial means should follow Her’s altruistic example: “I hope every artist who HAS It like that gives back to their team! Especially if they have been down from day 1. Thank You @hermusicofficial for being someone who leads by example!”

