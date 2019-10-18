H.E.R. And YG Ride Around The Bay Area In Their ‘Slide’ Video

H.E.R. surprise-released “Slide,” a collaboration with rapper YG, in late September. Now the two have teamed up once again to bring their song to life with a high-energy visual.

Directed by Mike Ho, the video serves as a love letter to the singer’s Bay Area hometown. The “Slide” video opens with a scene of H.E.R. playing in front of a sold-out auditorium during her inaugural Lights On Festival which took place last month. The festival was also where H.E.R. debuted the song “Slide.”

The remainder of the video shows clips of H.E.R. and a crew dancing in various locations around the Bay Area including Vallejo, the landmark Grand Lake Theater, and the BART public transportation system. H.E.R. can also be seen riding around in several tricked-out cars.

Ahead of the visual’s release, H.E.R. said she was proud to represent her hometown in the video. “Proud to represent my roots being from the Bay Area!” H.E.R. told Complex about the video. “I’ve always wanted to ghost ride the whip and it’s the perfect song to get hyphy! Shout out to the best side and YG!”

Watch H.E.R. and YG’s video for “Slide” above.

“Slide” is out now via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.