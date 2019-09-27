Fresh off releasing her second solo album I Used To Know Her last month, HER is back with new music on a star-studded week for Friday’s music dump. Thursday night, HER tweeted out a link and snippet to her new single “Slide” with YG: “Slide featuring YG is out now,” HER said.

“Slide” was released via MBK Entertainment and RCA Records, and was initially performed during HER’s recent inaugural Lights On Festival in Cali. “Slide” attempts to blend the distinctive bouncy sound of the Bay Area with Compton native YG’s aggressive bars to complement the fellow California native’s melodic vocals. The end result; A California ode to ghetto love. After YG says that HER always wears her glasses to avoid “suckas” looking at her, HER jumps into her vocals, exposing YG’s cap.

“All he wanna do is gas me, how we end up in the backseat?,” HER sings. “Just tryna get to the bag; we on the same page, you the same way / Only keep the fam around me, so let me know what it’s gone be.” The pair’s shared California chemistry offers the perfect contrast between styles to hit all the right notes to make “Slide” undeniable.

In addition to her single with YG, HER recently collaborated with YBN Cordae. and DRAM.