Here’s Dave Grohl Playing Drums On A Song About Porn Star Sasha Grey

Dave Grohl first became aware of St. Louis singer/songwriter Kristeen Young last year, when he guest-hosted Chelsea Lately and stand-up comic April Richardson gave him a mix with one of her songs on it. He was an instant fan, and before long, Grohl was playing drums and guitar on Richardson’s new album, The Knife Shift, due out May 13th.
You can hear first single, “The Pictures of Sasha Grey,” inspired by Richardson seeing “Sasha Grey’s Facebook page,” over at Billboard. Sasha wants you to.
Growing up in the DC Suburbs I knew a lot of people who met Dave Grohl, who’s also from that area. Pretty much all of them agreed that he was really cool and very patient with his fans.
My parents once ended up sitting next to him on an airport shuttle. My mom commented that he was very polite to them when they told him their son was a fan of his music. I’m glad he was so cool to them, because I can’t think of many things that would embarrass a teenager more than knowing your lame parents were hassling one of your favorite musicians.
Looking back, I also realize my parents were also kind of cool for even knowing who Dave Grohl was.
Editor: Kristeen Young’s album is “The Knife Shift” and Kristeen Young saw Sasha Grey’s Facebook page, not April Richardson.