Here’s Dave Grohl Playing Drums On A Song About Porn Star Sasha Grey

05.01.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Dave Grohl first became aware of St. Louis singer/songwriter Kristeen Young last year, when he guest-hosted Chelsea Lately and stand-up comic April Richardson gave him a mix with one of her songs on it. He was an instant fan, and before long, Grohl was playing drums and guitar on Richardson’s new album, The Knife Shift, due out May 13th.

You can hear first single, “The Pictures of Sasha Grey,” inspired by Richardson seeing “Sasha Grey’s Facebook page,” over at Billboard. Sasha wants you to.

