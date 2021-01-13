How Hip-Hop Artists Survived The First Year Of Pandemic — And What’s Next

With the first wave of live music cancelations in the spring of 2020, it was clear: The music industry was about to undergo a massive shift. With every announcement, it was like another domino fell in the chain reaction that led to the shut down of live entertainment and the recording industry as we all knew it. The ramifications of the past year likely won’t be fully known for years to come, but we’ve seen some of them already: Billions of dollars have been lost, hundreds of venues have been or will be permanently shuttered (although help is on the way), and thousands of artists were forced to figure out how to survive in a world where their primary source of income had suddenly been cut off. That crisis naturally extended to the most popular genre, which seemed both uniquely vulnerable to its effects, as well as solely suited to weathering the brunt of it. Some of this was due to hip-hop’s natural versatility since it’s the genre that’s undergone some of the biggest changes over the course of its 50-year history. It’s also been at the forefront of innovation within the music industry; remember ringtones? Hip-hop had already adapted so well to the digital age that recalibrating its focus online was like second nature for artists — artists who can credit the advent of social media and streaming with their success in trimming the sails to get through the storm. While nobody made quite as much money as they would have had festivals still gone on, and the future outlook for the genre remains hazy, here are some of the ways rappers survived the first year of a global pandemic — and what might happen next as the world struggles to curtail the spread of a deadly disease in the midst of social upheaval.