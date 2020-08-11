Being a part of the XXL Freshman Class is a yearly honor bestowed on a handful of talented, up-and-coming hip-hop artists. The co-sign spotlights oftentimes overlooked rappers and propels their names into the mainstream. Last year’s Freshman Class boasted artists like DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion, who have since become household names. This year’s Freshman Class was just unveiled by XXL, and artists on the roster have taken to social media to express their excitement.

Those inducted into the Freshman Class this year include Mulatto, Chika, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Rod Wave, NLE Choppa. Upon hearing the news, Mulatto gushed over the opportunity, saying it has been a “huge goal” for her to get the XXL recognition.

I been wanting to be a XXL freshman for soooo long this was a huge goal of mine…Every year I’d be tuned in like dang I can’t wait & now it’s finally my turn 🥺 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) August 11, 2020

Chika, who recently chatted with Snoop Dogg about collaborating on a “Black country song,” had a similar sentiment. The rapper said it was a “win for her whole team.”

A win for the whole team. 💘 https://t.co/29w18v0u88 — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) August 11, 2020

Dropped out as a college freshman, and yet, here we are. Whew, life is cool. pic.twitter.com/izCpJCcI2c — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) August 11, 2020

Louisville-based rapper Jack Harlow’s career has been steadily rising since he got a co-sign from Justin Bieber earlier this year but being named XXL Freshman was a special moment for him. Harlow recalled buying XXL magazines as a young boy and fantasizing about one day being on the cover. Not only did Harlow get his wish, but he is also the first rapper from Kentucky to be a part of the Freshman Class.

I used to go to the store and buy physical copies of XXL in middle school. I’ve been fantasizing about becoming a Freshman since I was a kid. To be the first one from Kentucky to make the list means everything to me. Thank you ⛲️ pic.twitter.com/tMBnHGnKTt — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) August 11, 2020

Rappers Fivio Foreign and 24kGoldn also celebrated the achievement, expressing their excitement on Twitter.

XXL Freshman Cover 🔥 https://t.co/tBiGNXYHDe — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) August 11, 2020

this victory ain’t just for me!! this for all artists with no industry plugs or co-signs, just good music n straight hustle 💪🏽 — 24kGoldn (@24kGoldn) August 11, 2020

dropped outta college but im still a freshman https://t.co/c7TCljsj3V — 24kGoldn (@24kGoldn) August 11, 2020

