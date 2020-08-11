Getty Image
Music

Chika, Jack Harlow, And Mulatto React To Securing A Spot In The 2020 ‘XXL’ Freshman Class

Contributing Writer

Being a part of the XXL Freshman Class is a yearly honor bestowed on a handful of talented, up-and-coming hip-hop artists. The co-sign spotlights oftentimes overlooked rappers and propels their names into the mainstream. Last year’s Freshman Class boasted artists like DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion, who have since become household names. This year’s Freshman Class was just unveiled by XXL, and artists on the roster have taken to social media to express their excitement.

Those inducted into the Freshman Class this year include Mulatto, Chika, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Rod Wave, NLE Choppa. Upon hearing the news, Mulatto gushed over the opportunity, saying it has been a “huge goal” for her to get the XXL recognition.

Chika, who recently chatted with Snoop Dogg about collaborating on a “Black country song,” had a similar sentiment. The rapper said it was a “win for her whole team.”

Louisville-based rapper Jack Harlow’s career has been steadily rising since he got a co-sign from Justin Bieber earlier this year but being named XXL Freshman was a special moment for him. Harlow recalled buying XXL magazines as a young boy and fantasizing about one day being on the cover. Not only did Harlow get his wish, but he is also the first rapper from Kentucky to be a part of the Freshman Class.

Rappers Fivio Foreign and 24kGoldn also celebrated the achievement, expressing their excitement on Twitter.

See artists’ reactions to securing a spot in the XXL 2020 Freshman Class above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×