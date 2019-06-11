Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

North Carolina-based indie band Hiss Golden Messenger has announced its new album, Terms Of Surrender, set for release on September 20. Led by M.C. Taylor, the group has released six folk-rock albums over the past ten years, the latest being 2017’s Hallelujah Anyhow.

Now, fans can listen to the first single off its follow-up, “I Need A Teacher,” in which Taylor seeks guidance through life’s challenges. The video portrays a more literal interpretation of the song’s title — it was shot during the statewide North Carolina Association of Educators’ Day of Action demonstration in which North Carolina teachers and students staged a walk-out to protest budget cuts in public education.

The album was produced by Taylor and Brad Cook and will feature guests including Jenny Lewis and The National’s Aaron Dessner. It was recorded at Dessner’s Long Pond studio in upstate New York.

The band has released an extensive list of fall tour dates, including shows at New York’s Webster Hall and L.A.’s Teragram Ballroom. According to a press release, the action seen in the single’s video will continue when “one dollar from every ticket sold on the headlining tour will go to Durham Public Schools Foundation to help foster community support for public schools, students, educators and families.”