In 2010, Raleigh, North Carolina played host to the inaugural Hopscotch Music Festival, and ten years later, the event is still going strong. The 2019 edition of the fest will be a celebration of its tenth anniversary, and it will mark the occasion with a fun lineup, which it just revealed today.
Artists listed in big fonts include Jenny Lewis, James Blake, Sleater-Kinney, Chvrches, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Dirty Projectors, Phantogram, and Little Brother, an influential North Carolina hip-hop group that reunited last year. There’s plenty of talent to be found elsewhere on the poster as well, including Lucy Dacus, Snail Mail, Joey Purp, Deerhunter, Rylee Walker, Yowler, Tomberlin, Wild Pink, and more.
The festival will be held from September 5 to 7, and wristbands go on sale beginning on May 23, so head to the Hopscotch website for more information.
Check out the poster above, and find the list of artists on the initial lineup below.
- !!! (chk chk chk)
- Acne
- Ahleuchatistas
- All Riggs & Lauren Francis
- Andy Holmes
- Anteloper
- Bambara
- Birds of Avalon
- Black Surfer
- Boogarins
- Boris
- Caroline Rose
- Cate Le Bon
- Channel Tres
- Chvrches
- Daughter of Swords
- David Nance Group
- De(b)t
- Dee White
- Deerhunter
- Dirty Projectors
- estoc
- Faye Webster
- Floral Print
- Grace Ives
- Gruff Rhys
- Gudiya
- Illuminati Hotties
- Indigo De Souza with Icky Bricketts
- Injury Reserve
- James Blake
- Jenny Lewis
- Joey Purp
- Joyero
- JPEGmafia
- John Mueller
- JR Bohannon
- Kelsey Walden
- Kississippi
- Kurt Vile
- Little Brother
- Lucy Dacus
- Luke Stewart
- Lute
- Matt Martians
- Mdou Moctar
- Mike & the Moonpies
- Milford Graves
- MJ Lenderman
- Moon Duo
- Museum Mouth
- Nest Egg
- No Love
- Oak City Slums
- Orville Peck
- Phantogram
- Pharmakon
- Pure Adult
- Purple Mountains
- Raphael Saadiq
- Rosenau + Sanborn
- Ryley Walker
- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
- Savage Knights
- Secret Shame
- Sleater-Kinney
- Snail Mail
- Solar Halos
- Spellling
- Strange Ranger
- Sunwatchers
- Tashi Dorji
- The Dead Tongues
- The Messthetics
- The Nude Party
- The Watson Twins
- TKO Faith Healer
- Tomberlin
- Trace Mountains
- TRNSGNDR/VHS
- Tropical Fuck Storm
- Tyler Ramsey
- Wednesday
- Whatever Happened to Pizza at McDonald
- Wolf Eyes
- Yowler
- Zah
- Zen Mother