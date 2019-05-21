In 2010, Raleigh, North Carolina played host to the inaugural Hopscotch Music Festival, and ten years later, the event is still going strong. The 2019 edition of the fest will be a celebration of its tenth anniversary, and it will mark the occasion with a fun lineup, which it just revealed today.

Artists listed in big fonts include Jenny Lewis, James Blake, Sleater-Kinney, Chvrches, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Dirty Projectors, Phantogram, and Little Brother, an influential North Carolina hip-hop group that reunited last year. There’s plenty of talent to be found elsewhere on the poster as well, including Lucy Dacus, Snail Mail, Joey Purp, Deerhunter, Rylee Walker, Yowler, Tomberlin, Wild Pink, and more.

The festival will be held from September 5 to 7, and wristbands go on sale beginning on May 23, so head to the Hopscotch website for more information.

Check out the poster above, and find the list of artists on the initial lineup below.