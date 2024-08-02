Although music is the event’s main focus, there are plenty of side quest for festivalgoers to indulge in. One of the most talked about things to check out on the event grounds is STIIIZY and Outside Lands Festival’s cannabis collaboration. Continue below to learn more about it.

How To Buy STIIIZY & Outside Lands Festival’s Cannabis Collab

The Los Angeles-based, award-winning cannabis company STIIIZY is set to roll out their limited-edition line with the event, at Outside Lands Festival 2024. As part of their collaboration, attendees can purchase three tailored cultivations. The items include a 40’s pre-roll multipack of Purple Punch (an Indica strain), All in One THC Pen of Magic Melon (a Sativa strain), and a five-pack of Stiiizy Edibles, Blue Raspberry Blast (an Indica strain).

To lean into the experience, the company’s Grass Lands booth is an immersive weed cultivation experience at Grass Lands of a 30-foot cannabis grow cultivation replica, 60 life-like cannabis plants, 8 LED grow lamps, and real equipment from STIIIZY’s indoor cultivation.

In a statement, Brian Kim, Director of Marketing at STIIIZY, discussed the first of its kind link up. “We’re proud to announce our partnership with Outside Lands,” he said. “Dropping limited time only products to the public for the first time in our company’s history. Customers and fans can find it at Northern California STIIIZY retailers, or festival goers can visit us at our grow activation onsite during the festival.”

To secure one of the limited-edition releases, you must head over to STIIIZY’s activation at the festival, as it is not available for purchase at their storefronts or online at this time. Find more information here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-DyNISS_bq/