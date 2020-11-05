Ice Cube has been dealing with a fair amount of backlash in recent days after it was revealed he worked with the Trump administration on its “Platinum Plan.” It’s been weeks since that news has come out, and Ice Cube has spoken about it on a number of occasions since then. This morning, he has again addressed the situation, and he confused by the hate he has been getting.

Taking to Twitter this morning, he wrote, “Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and N****s are mad at me? [crying laughing emojis] …have a nice life.”

Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and Niggas are mad at me?😂😂😂…have a nice life. — Ice Cube (@icecube) November 5, 2020

Before that tweet, he shared a single-panel comic of a bunch of literal sheep voting between a wolf candidate and a lion candidate, suggesting that neither Trump nor Biden will do much good for people. Somebody then asked Ice Cube, “So did you endorse the Wolf or the Lion,” to which he responded, “Neither one…I’ve always endorsed the sheeple.”

Neither one…I’ve always endorsed the sheeple. https://t.co/gxsR6w339w — Ice Cube (@icecube) November 5, 2020

Like he wrote in his tweet this morning, Ice Cube declared in an interview a couple weeks ago that he does not support Trump and said in regards to Trump’s and his administration’s alleged white supremacy, “White supremacy do turn me off, but it’s everywhere and it’s on both sides of the aisle. That’s just the reality that we live in, and I’m not naive to that. We’re engulfed in white supremacy, so that’s just something we’re going to have to fight our way out of, and we’re going to have to fight on all fronts.”