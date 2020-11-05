Getty Image
Music

Ice Cube Is Baffled At Why People Are Mad At Him For Working With The Trump Administration

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Ice Cube has been dealing with a fair amount of backlash in recent days after it was revealed he worked with the Trump administration on its “Platinum Plan.” It’s been weeks since that news has come out, and Ice Cube has spoken about it on a number of occasions since then. This morning, he has again addressed the situation, and he confused by the hate he has been getting.

Taking to Twitter this morning, he wrote, “Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and N****s are mad at me? [crying laughing emojis] …have a nice life.”

Before that tweet, he shared a single-panel comic of a bunch of literal sheep voting between a wolf candidate and a lion candidate, suggesting that neither Trump nor Biden will do much good for people. Somebody then asked Ice Cube, “So did you endorse the Wolf or the Lion,” to which he responded, “Neither one…I’ve always endorsed the sheeple.”

Like he wrote in his tweet this morning, Ice Cube declared in an interview a couple weeks ago that he does not support Trump and said in regards to Trump’s and his administration’s alleged white supremacy, “White supremacy do turn me off, but it’s everywhere and it’s on both sides of the aisle. That’s just the reality that we live in, and I’m not naive to that. We’re engulfed in white supremacy, so that’s just something we’re going to have to fight our way out of, and we’re going to have to fight on all fronts.”

Topics: #Ice CubeTags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Projects Of November 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×