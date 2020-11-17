Ice Cube has seen an abundance of controversy in the past few months. The rapper recently had to clarify that he wasn’t a MAGA supporter after he was criticized by fans for working with the Trump administration. Cube was also flagged for sharing an antisemitic meme just a few weeks before that (which he later claimed was posted by a hacker). But it now looks like Cube is trying to smooth things over with a head-scratching gala appearance.

Cube has apparently been booked to headline the annual gala of the Zionist Organization Of America (ZOA) at the end of next month, according to NME. The virtual event will also see a speech from Jon Voight, who has similarly faced criticism for backing Trump.

The rapper’s appearance at the gala was secured after he formed a friendship with the ZOA’s president Morton Klein. Cube and Klein were in contact following the rapper’s controversial tweet and the two apparently had a two-hour-long eye-opening conversation about the NAACP and civil rights. Klein detailed his chat with Cube in a tweet posted back in July. Along with mentioning the that two condemned racism and antisemitism in their chat, Klein said: “Cube told me he thanked Jews for starting NAACP, many Black schools & fighting for Black civil rights.”