In the short time Ice Spice has been in the spotlight, her career has seen huge successes thanks to hits like “Munch” and “Barbie World” and plenty of friction thanks to supposed beef with Cardi B and Latto. While she’s resolved both of those, it looks like there’s a new one on the burner — and this time, it’s with one of her Y2K Tour tourmates.

Cleotrapa is a New York-based artist who has seen moderate success over the past year with her songs “Rockstar” and “Von Dutch.” Apparently, she was well-enough acquainted with Ice Spice for the “Think U The Sh*t” rapper to add Cleo to her tour. However, it seems their relationship soured while on the road, as Cleo posted a video to her social channels disparaging Ice Spice as a “fake friend” who only brought her along to do damage control after allegedly falling out with Nicki Minaj.

In the video, Cleo says she wasn’t given enough time to prepare for the tour, wasn’t paid for her performances, and had to pay for her own room and board after being assured by Ice that she would be taken care of.

cleotrapa speaking on ice spice… OH MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/yxoL8a314Q — sam (@SAMPRlNT) September 3, 2024

Ice responded during a chat with fans on Twitter Spaces, saying, “The scary part of fame honestly is the moment that somebody feels like they can no longer use your platform or like they’re not getting exactly what they want out of a situation the way that they want it … That’s when they decide to crash out every single time. I’m noticing a pattern.”

Ice Spice’s response to Cleotrapa’s claims FULL TWITTER SPACE pic.twitter.com/9GEeTxk6im — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) September 3, 2024

So, in summary, the two friends appear to have fallen out because either A) Ice Spice mistreated Cleo on the tour, or B) Cleo had big expectations, that weren’t met. Either way, they seem to be more interested in hashing it out in public than in private, so don’t be surprised if we see this thing escalate.