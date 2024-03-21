Nicki Minaj’s Barbz Finally, Inevitably Turned On Ice Spice For Allegedly Recording With Kanye West

Before “Barbie World” became as inescapable as every other aspect of the Margot Robbie-starring film, music fans were wary of Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s newfound friendship. After all, Nicki and Megan Thee Stallion appeared to be fast friends during the “Hot Girl Summer” of 2019, and we all see how that ended up.

So, it comes as no surprise that Minaj’s most enthusiastic fans, the Barbz, have taken it upon themselves to call out Ice Spice for perceived disloyalty over allegedly recording a verse for Kanye West. Earlier this week, influencer YesJulz shared a screenshot of a text thread between herself and West — presumably from before she was “fired” from YZY for supposed breaches of contract — in which Julz claims she sent the beat for Kanye’s song “New Body” to both Doja Cat and Ice Spice to see “who sounds best.” Only a day later, Kanye reported via his Instagram Story that the “Munch” rapper had indeed sent verse, but lamented that “her team is saying we can’t use it.”

Kanye says Ice Spice recorded a verse for 'New Body' but her team won't let Ye use it… pic.twitter.com/2j1YC3B292 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 19, 2024

Members of Minaj’s fanbase — and even her entourage — sent shade at Ice Spice for even sending the verse in the first place, as Nicki had previously refused to clear her verse on the track for the first installment of Kanye’s Vultures project. The Song, which Nicki and Kanye originally recorded in 2019 for placement on his since-canceled project Yandhi, had seen multiple revisions, leaks, and other issues, which spurred Nicki to deem it “past its time” and refuse permission to use it — something West took very personally, calling her out in a listening party rant that seemingly put paid to any friendly feelings the two artists have shared. It’s also telling that he went to two ostensible Minaj proteges in Doja and Ice, perhaps hoping to get under her skin. Or, at least, that’s how many Barbz seem to perceive it, as seen in the representative examples below:

How they sisters when she sent the verse in and now snatching it after it was leaked that she was sent the song? 🤔 https://t.co/qFD8gaUyw8 — Khalil (@SleezeMaraj) March 19, 2024

Ice spice team is very calculated. She don’t hold no loyalty to Nicki… because how would u even consider writing a verse for #Newbody . They just don’t want her to look bad so they not releasing. Ice spice just tryna ride her wave #KanyeWest #NickiMinaj #IceSpice — nikki barbie (@nickistillqueen) March 19, 2024

The same ice spice who collabed with Taylor????? Sorry???? Where’s the LOYALTY https://t.co/vHL5515vhL — Jennie⸆⸉ 🪩🌸 (@alltoojen_xo) March 19, 2024

If Nicki tweeted “who tf told btches they was me now?” It would apply to so many ppl😭. It would apply to Ice Spice trying to do New Body. It would apply to Megan trying to do an arena tour. It would apply to Cardi doing multiple versions and trying to look like her. Her Power! pic.twitter.com/BLgGoUupNW — Legendz (@LegendzOutdid) March 21, 2024

There’s a lot to be said here, but I think this sums it up best: