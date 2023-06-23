We are less than a month out from the movie event of the summer. In tandem with its in-theater premiere, Barbie will be accompanied by a star-studded soundtrack called Barbie: The Album. Tonight (June 23rd), Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have shared the latest taste of the soundtrack with their sweet and spicy collaboration, “Barbie World.”

On “Barbie World,” Ice’s producer and frequent collaborator RiotUSA takes a sample of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” and gives it a Brooklyn drill update for the times. Minaj and Ice go back-to-back delivering bars, matching each other’s fiery energy.

“I’m bad like the Barbie / I’m a doll but I still wanna party / Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend / I’m a ten, so I pull in a Ken / Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki / All of the Barbies is pretty / All of the Barbies is bad / It girls, and we ain’t playin’ tag,” the two rap line-by-line in the song’s chorus.

Barbie: The Album promises to be a hit so far, especially as songs by Karol G, PinkPantheress, and Dua Lipa have garnered many streams.

You can listen to “Barbie World” above.

Barbie: The Album is out 7/21 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.