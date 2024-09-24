Earlier in the month, Ice Spice found herself in the middle of a professional controversy with former friend Cleotrapa. But as of today (September 23), the “Popa” rapper was supposedly able to put another dispute behind her.

According to Billboard, Ice Spice has reached a settlement in a copyright infringement surrounding her breakout song, “In Ha Mood.”

Although the specifics of the argument has not been shared, based on Billboard’s report, all parties were agreed to resolve the matter.

Back in January, fellow recording artist D.Chamberz launched the suit against Ice Spice, the track’s producer RiotUSA, and her record labels (Universal Music Group, Capitol Records and 10K Projects). D.Chamberz alleged that his track was not only release prior to Ice Spice’s song, but it also gained traction which used to emphasize the likelihood of the musicians coming across it.

“It cannot be purely coincidental,” said D.Chamberz’s attorney. “Go [to] the core of each work.”

D.Chamberz argued Ice Spice’s single copied his record’s “beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and narrative context of his track.”

Ice Spice’s legal representatives denied the accusation.

However, D.Chamberz attornies doubled down on their arguements. “By every method of analysis, ‘In Ha Mood’ is a forgery. Any proper comparative analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and narrative context will demonstrate that ‘In Ha Mood’ was copied.”