Ice Spice had a pretty serious rise this year, gaining traction on hits like “Princess Diana” and more. At the start of most of her songs, she gives a shoutout to her producer, RiotUSA, with the classic “Stop playing with ’em, Riot” line.

After the two met at SUNY Purchase, they have been collaborating on music since 2021. RiotUSA also recently gave a new interview to Billboard, where he discussed what their process is like — and the fact that Ice Spice’s debut album should be expected next year.

“It’s a fun time because she really be saying how she feels in that moment… from picking out vibes or punching in lyrics on the spot,” he explained about how he works with Ice Spice in the studio.

“Fans should know I produce and record too, so look out for my music,” he added when asked about plans for next year. “Also look out for new classics with Ice in 2024. We’re working on her debut album as we speak.”

Right now, not much else is known about Ice Spice’s debut album. In January of 2023, the rapper only dropped her debut studio EP, but she’s made a ton of progress since then. Here’s hoping fans will get to hear more about her full-length record soon.