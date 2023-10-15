Ice Spice is running New York City. With several hits under her belt, like “Munch” and “Deli,” the breakthrough rapper has quickly become the face of New York drill. Earlier this month, she covered Variety‘s New York issue. Tonight (October 14), she accomplished another New York milestone — performing on Saturday Night Live.

In her first performance on the season 49 premiere on SNL — which was hosted by fellow New Yorker, Pete Davidson, Ice took to the stage in a performance of her viral hit, “In Ha Mood.”

Joined by two background dancers, Ice commanded the stage, grooving to the beat as flashing pink lights shined upon them. She and her pretty girl clique wowed a cheering crowd.

Performing on Saturday Night Live is surely a nervewracking experience, especially if it’s an artist’s first time, however, Ice maintained her confidence throughout the set.

As she reps her hometown with pride, performing on SNL is a career milestone for Ice. In her Variety interview, she shared that no amount of fame or notoriety could make her forget her New York roots.

“B*tch, just because I spent $100,000 in Chanel doesn’t mean I’m no longer from New York. Like, hello?,” Ice said.

You can see the performance above.