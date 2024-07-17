We’re coming up on Ice Spice season, as her upcoming album Y2K! is only two New Music Fridays away with its July 26 release date. Ahead of then, Ice has given a better idea of what the project will look like by unveiling the tracklist (exclusively via Spotify).
The album’s collaborations are “Oh Shh…” with Travis Scott, “B*tch I’m Packin'” with Gunna, and “Did It First” with Central Cee. The latter has been at the forefront recently, as Ice and Cee dropped the track last week alongside a video. Beyond that, we’ve also heard “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” “Gimmie A Light,” and “Phat Butt.” All in all, Ice is going with a tight tracklist here, keeping the album at ten songs.
During the lead-up to the album, Ice Spice has kept busy. She performed at the 2024 BET Awards, she was a highlight at Coachella, and she landed a movie role alongside Denzel Washington.
Check out the full Y2K! tracklist below.
Ice Spice’s Y2K! Tracklist
1. “Phat Butt”
2. “Oh Shh…” with Travis Scott
3. “Popa”
4. “Bitch I’m Packin'” with Gunna
5. “Plenty Sun”
6. “Did It First” with Central Cee
7. “BB Belt”
8. “Think U The Shit (Fart)”
9. “Gimmie A Light”
10. “TTYL”
Munchkins, get in formation. Y2K! arrives July 26th but we’ve got the tracklist right now 👀 pic.twitter.com/y3FXgX4mFF
— Spotify (@Spotify) July 17, 2024
Y2K! is out 7/26 via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Find more information here.