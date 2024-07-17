We’re coming up on Ice Spice season, as her upcoming album Y2K! is only two New Music Fridays away with its July 26 release date. Ahead of then, Ice has given a better idea of what the project will look like by unveiling the tracklist (exclusively via Spotify).

The album’s collaborations are “Oh Shh…” with Travis Scott, “B*tch I’m Packin'” with Gunna, and “Did It First” with Central Cee. The latter has been at the forefront recently, as Ice and Cee dropped the track last week alongside a video. Beyond that, we’ve also heard “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” “Gimmie A Light,” and “Phat Butt.” All in all, Ice is going with a tight tracklist here, keeping the album at ten songs.

During the lead-up to the album, Ice Spice has kept busy. She performed at the 2024 BET Awards, she was a highlight at Coachella, and she landed a movie role alongside Denzel Washington.

Check out the full Y2K! tracklist below.